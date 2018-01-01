Sound Art Workshop!

Join CFUV’s Queer artist-in-residence Estraven Lupino-Smith in an exploration of sound art. This workshop is specifically mean’t to engage LGBTIA2S+ individuals. It will be held in the Student Union Building on Wednesday November 7th from 6 -9pm. If you have any questions or would like to register please contact Estraven at mediatednatures@gmail.com. This project is happening because of the generous support of the CRD Equity Grant program.