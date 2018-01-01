Skip to content

Sound Art Workshop!

Join CFUV’s Queer artist-in-residence Estraven Lupino-Smith in an exploration of sound art. This workshop is specifically mean’t to engage LGBTIA2S+ individuals. It will be held in the Student Union Building on Wednesday November 7th from 6 -9pm. If you have any questions or would like to register please contact Estraven at mediatednatures@gmail.com. This project is happening because of the generous support of the CRD Equity Grant program.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions