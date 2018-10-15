CFUV is Hiring: Are you our next Producer?? (deadline October 15th)

CFUV Radio is hiring 5 Producers for the 2nd Phase of our Spoken Word Podcast programs!

If you’re curious about working at CFUV, you have 2 options for these fantastic opportunities to get your hands into CFUV’s radio pies…

You are a student with UVic Work Study funding – this job posting is for you. You are a student or community member – this is your job posting.

The deadline for all Producer positions is Monday, October 15, 2018 @ midnight PST.

Please send a resume AND separate cover letter to:

Melinda Richka

CFUV Station Manager

manager@cfuv.ca

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. CFUV encourages applications from underrepresented communities. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

This initiative is made possible by the Community Radio Fund of Canada, the organization mandated to financially support campus and community radio stations in Canada.