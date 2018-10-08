CFUV is Hiring: Training Host (deadline October 8th)

CFUV is looking for a Training Host Extraordinaire!

If you are friendly, like talking about all things radio nerdy and are into showing other peeps how to master technical skills then could just very well be the ideal candidate for this special position. Check out the job posting here.

Deadline for applications: Monday, October 8, 2018 @ midnight PST

Please send a resume AND separate cover letter to:

Melinda Richka

CFUV Station Manager

manager@cfuv.ca

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer. CFUV encourages applications from underrepresented communities. Everyone is thanked for applying; however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.