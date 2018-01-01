Blues for Eric

For over three decades Eric LeBlanc’s weekly Let the Good Times Roll on University of Victoria’s CFUV was blues heaven for music fans both locally and around the world on the internet. Friends and fans who dearly miss Eric’s intimate, raspy, Quebecois accented radio voice and deep knowledge of the blues as well as his warm, funny and generous personality have started a project to celebrate Eric’s legacy. They are fund-raising to create the Eric LeBlanc Memorial Scholarship for University of Victoria music students with a passion for blues, gospel and jazz.