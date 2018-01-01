Skip to content

Blues for Eric

 

For over three decades Eric LeBlanc’s weekly Let the Good Times Roll on University of Victoria’s CFUV was blues heaven for music fans both locally and around the world on the internet. Friends and fans who dearly miss Eric’s intimate, raspy, Quebecois accented radio voice and deep knowledge of the blues as well as his warm, funny and generous personality have started a project to celebrate Eric’s legacy. They are fund-raising to create the Eric LeBlanc Memorial Scholarship for University of Victoria music students with a passion for blues, gospel and jazz.

 

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions