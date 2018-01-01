Skip to content

WAKE UP WITH CFUV!!

Attention Listeners!

CFUV is shaking up its morning program schedule to bring you all the great programming that you love at later times.

Starting November 26th you can now catch your favourite 6 – 8 am programs  – Tidal Zone, Loud Fast & Out of Control, and Coast to Coast to Coast during their NEW time from 7 – 9 AM.

Also, that means you can now tune into your favourite 8 – 10 am programs – Tributeries, Ode to Ani, and Eclectic Music during their NEW time from 9 – 11 AM.

Thanks for your continued support! Check out the new program schedule below!

CFUV On-Air Guide

