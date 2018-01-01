Skip to content

Love to edit audio? Become an Audio Production Assistant!

Interested in creating high quality announcements for CFUV?
Want to work with industry standard editing software?
Love the nitty, gritty details of editing and orchestrating voice, and music?

Apply to be an Audio Production Assistant!
The Audio Production Assistant is a volunteer position responsible for the production of high quality Announcements for broadcast on CFUV.
The Audio Production Assistant is generally an independent, creative, two hour a week commitment, open to both community members and students.

Please submit your resume by email: production@cfuv.ca

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions