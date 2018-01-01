Skip to content

Lindsay Beaver Interview on Blues In The Morning

This Friday Nov 9th interview with Lindsay Beaver at 10am

 

Lindsay Beaver will be calling into Jim’s program Blues in the Morning. Make sure to tune in to catch the interview! The former 24th Street Wailers vocalist and drummer has now gone solo. She is the first Canadian artist signed to US Blues label Alligator records. She will be performing at Herman’s Jazz Club on Saturday Nov 10th.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions