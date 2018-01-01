Lindsay Beaver Interview on Blues In The Morning

This Friday Nov 9th interview with Lindsay Beaver at 10am

Lindsay Beaver will be calling into Jim’s program Blues in the Morning. Make sure to tune in to catch the interview! The former 24th Street Wailers vocalist and drummer has now gone solo. She is the first Canadian artist signed to US Blues label Alligator records. She will be performing at Herman’s Jazz Club on Saturday Nov 10th.