Madrona Drive on Basement Closet Sessions
Local group Madrona Drive joins us this week on Basement Closet Sessions
All of them originating from Deep Cove they will be performing some tunes for us this Friday Nov 30th at 3pm.
Make sure you tune in or catch it online. You can preview their music at their website : https://thebandwebsite.wixsite.com/madronadrive/
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.