Skip to content

Local Spotlight Today on Listen Local: Matt of Vinyl Envy

Vinyl Envy’s Matt joins Curtis on Listen local Today at 4pm

Vinyl Envy has quickly evolved beyond being a mere record store within the Victoria Community. They have become a consistent space to catch local and touring acts in an intimate all ages setting. Matt will be coming on to talk about Vinyl Envy’s efforts as an All Ages space and the Vic Horvath Tribute show this upcoming Saturday.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions