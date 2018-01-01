Local Spotlight Today on Listen Local: Matt of Vinyl Envy

Vinyl Envy’s Matt joins Curtis on Listen local Today at 4pm

Vinyl Envy has quickly evolved beyond being a mere record store within the Victoria Community. They have become a consistent space to catch local and touring acts in an intimate all ages setting. Matt will be coming on to talk about Vinyl Envy’s efforts as an All Ages space and the Vic Horvath Tribute show this upcoming Saturday.