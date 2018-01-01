Skip to content

Virtual Listening Party: Girls Rock Camp Showcase

Tonight on Out Of Line at 7:30

 

Tonight at 7:45 Out of Line is broadcasting the live recording from the Girls Rock Camp showcase this summer! After a week of learning an instrument, forming a new band and writing a song together, five youth bands took to the stage to perform their song live! CFUV is stoked to broadcast a live recording from this showcase, featuring the bands Radioactive, The Electric Lights, Grey Tape, The Thunder Monkeys, and Wave of Disconnection.

 

 

Out of Line starts at 7:30, tune in then so you don’t miss it!

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions