Virtual Listening Party: Girls Rock Camp Showcase

Tonight on Out Of Line at 7:30

Tonight at 7:45 Out of Line is broadcasting the live recording from the Girls Rock Camp showcase this summer! After a week of learning an instrument, forming a new band and writing a song together, five youth bands took to the stage to perform their song live! CFUV is stoked to broadcast a live recording from this showcase, featuring the bands Radioactive, The Electric Lights, Grey Tape, The Thunder Monkeys, and Wave of Disconnection.

Out of Line starts at 7:30, tune in then so you don’t miss it!