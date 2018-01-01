Skip to content

CFUV’s Top 100 Played Albums of 2018

*based on actual airplay*

* denotes CDN
+ denotes LOCAL

  1. Hansmole – Bitter Herb (Self-Released)+
  2. FRIGS – Basic Behaviour (Arts & Crafts)*
  3. Blood Orange – Negro Swan (Domino)
  4. Purlicue – Sip ‘n Dip (Self-Released)*
  5. Rae Spoon – bodiesofwater (Coax)+
  6. Chance Lovett & The Broken-Hearted – Some Little Songs (Self-Released)+
  7. Ruby Karinto – Ruby Karinto (HoZac)+
  8. Teenage Wedding – The Sophia Of Teenage Wedding (Gary)+
  9. Sussy – Material (Toska)+
  10. Freak Heat Waves – Beyond XXXL (Telephone Explosion)*
  11. Dilly Dally – Heaven (Dine Alone)*
  12. Looelle – Looelle (Self-Released)+
  13. Witch Prophet – The Golden Octave (88 Days Of Fortune)*
  14. Null Command – Logical Product (Self-Released)+
  15. Lié – Hounds (Mint)*
  16. Bonjay – Lush Life (Mysteries Of Trade)*
  17. Twist – Distancing (Buzz)*
  18. Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams (Arts & Crafts)*
  19. US Girls – In A Poem Unlimited (Royal Mountain)*
  20. The Half Moon Shine – Do Right (Self-Released)+
  21. Sudan Archives – Sink (Stones Throw)
  22. Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman (Self-Released)*
  23. Crystal Shawanda – Voodoo Woman (Self-Released)*
  24. Deb Rhymer Blues Band – Don’t Wait Up (Self-Released)+
  25. Sigsaly – Entity (Self-Released)*
  26. Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – Dirt (Paper Bag)*
  27. Kamasi Washington – Heaven & Earth (Young Turks)
  28. Jennifer Castle – Angels Of Death (idée fixe)*
  29. Dumb – Seeing Green (Mint)*
  30. L Con – Insecurities In Being (Wildlife Sanctuary Sound)*
  31. Kristian North – The Last Rock N Roll Record (Self-Released)*
  32. Garden Dog – Time To Go (Self-Released)+
  33. Crown – Demo (Self-Released)+
  34. Layten Kramer – Glory (Oscar St)+
  35. Helena Deland – From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied Vol. I & II” (Luminelle)*
  36. Grand Analog – Survival (Grand Analog Music)*
  37. Bridal Party – Negative Space (remixes) (Self-Released)+
  38. Stegosarahs – Simple Subtraction (Self-Released)*
  39. Obuxum – H.E.R (Urbnet)*
  40. Bodies – Shitty Grin (Self-Released)*
  41. Crack Cloud – Crack Cloud (Tin Angel)*
  42. Tess Roby – Beacons (Italians Do It Better)*
  43. Kirsten Ludwig – We Get It Now (Oscar St)+
  44. howiewonder – Escape (Self-Released)+
  45. Nap Eyes – I’m Bad Now (You’ve Changed)*
  46. The Avulsions – Expanding Program (Flemish Eye)*
  47. Tremblers Of Sevens – Aleppo (NoiseAgonyMayhem)+
  48. Puzzlehead – ساده (artless) (Agony Klub)*
  49. Smithy Ramone – “Cursed” (Self-Released)*
  50. Tough Customer – Rockgasm (Self-Released)*
  51. Sigsaly – Sigsaly (Self-Released)*
  52. Carmanah – Speak In Rhythms (Self-Released)+
  53. GeneralPurv – Generalpurv (Baffled Octopi)+
  54. Baby Cages – Bitter Melon(Self-Released)*
  55. Ouri – We Share Our Blood (Make It Rain)*
  56. Frog Eyes – Violet Psalms (Paper Bag)+
  57. Bridal Party – Negative Space (Self-Released)+
  58. Body Lens – Body Lens (Self-Released)*
  59. Helena Hauff – Qualm (Ninja Tune)
  60. pooched – wut does music mean to U? (Self-Released)+
  61. Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra – Dicen (Tumba King)+
  62. Hush Pup – Flower Power (Self-Released)*
  63. The Dayfather – Indie Rock / West Coast Cowboy (Self-Released)+
  64. Shitlord Fuckerman – Hot Blood & A House For A Head (Self-Released)*
  65. Anemone – Baby Only You & I (Luminelle)*
  66. Haley Blais – Let Yourself Go (Self-Released)*
  67. Knife Knights – 1 Time Mirage (Sub Pop)
  68. Self Defense Family – Have You Considered Punk Music? (Run For Cover)
  69. *soundtrack – Black Panther: The Album Music from and Inspiried By (Top Dawg/Interscope)
  70. Young Galaxy – Down Time (Self-Released)*
  71. Grouper – Grid Of Points (Kranky)
  72. Jo Passed – Their Prime (Royal Mountain / Sub Pop)*
  73. Moonface – This One’s For the Dancer and This One’s For the Dancer’s Bouquet (Jagjaguwar)*
  74. Suuns – Felt (Secret City)*
  75. Alloys – Alloys (Bart)*
  76. Keys N Krates – Cura (Dim Mak)*
  77. Cursed Arrows – Rebirth (Self-Released)*
  78. DJ Brace – Apatheia (Nostomania)*
  79. Frontperson – Frontrunner (Oscar St)+
  80. Kidcombo – kidcombo (Self-Released)+
  81. Ought – Room Inside The World (Royal Mountain)*
  82. Marie Davidson – Working Class Woman (Make It Royal / Ninja Tune)*
  83. Astral Swans – Strange Prison (Saved By Vinyl)*
  84. Ivory Towers – Queller (Self-Released)*
  85. Carla Bozulich – Quieter (Constellation)
  86. Psychic Pollution – Memoirs From A Flat Planet (Eat Glass/NoiseAgonyMayhem)+
  87. Diamond Café – Diamond Café (Self-Released)+
  88. Fever Feel – Fever Feel (Self-Released)+
  89. Debby Friday – Bitch Punk (Self-Released)*
  90. Jock Tears – Bad Boys (Inky)*
  91. Le Plaisir – No Ordinary Wave (Self-Released)*
  92. Dubmatix – King Size Dub Special (Echo Beach)*
  93. Pharis & Jason Romero – Sweet Old Religion (Lula)*
  94. A Place To Bury Strangers – Pinned (Dead Oceans)
  95. Foxtrott – Meditations I-II-III (One Little Indian)*
  96. Pooched / Crown – Pooched // Crown Split (Self-Released)*
  97. Nehiyawak – Starlight (Arts & Crafts)*
  98. Beatrice Deer – My All To You (Self-Released)*
  99. Joyfultalk – Plurality Trip (Constellation)*
  100. Petra Glynt – My Flag Is A Burning Rag of Love (Pleasence)*

