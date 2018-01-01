CFUV’s Top 100 Played Albums of 2018
CFUV’s Top 100 played Albums in 2018
*based on actual airplay*
* denotes CDN
+ denotes LOCAL
- Hansmole – Bitter Herb (Self-Released)+
- FRIGS – Basic Behaviour (Arts & Crafts)*
- Blood Orange – Negro Swan (Domino)
- Purlicue – Sip ‘n Dip (Self-Released)*
- Rae Spoon – bodiesofwater (Coax)+
- Chance Lovett & The Broken-Hearted – Some Little Songs (Self-Released)+
- Ruby Karinto – Ruby Karinto (HoZac)+
- Teenage Wedding – The Sophia Of Teenage Wedding (Gary)+
- Sussy – Material (Toska)+
- Freak Heat Waves – Beyond XXXL (Telephone Explosion)*
- Dilly Dally – Heaven (Dine Alone)*
- Looelle – Looelle (Self-Released)+
- Witch Prophet – The Golden Octave (88 Days Of Fortune)*
- Null Command – Logical Product (Self-Released)+
- Lié – Hounds (Mint)*
- Bonjay – Lush Life (Mysteries Of Trade)*
- Twist – Distancing (Buzz)*
- Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams (Arts & Crafts)*
- US Girls – In A Poem Unlimited (Royal Mountain)*
- The Half Moon Shine – Do Right (Self-Released)+
- Sudan Archives – Sink (Stones Throw)
- Charlotte Day Wilson – Stone Woman (Self-Released)*
- Crystal Shawanda – Voodoo Woman (Self-Released)*
- Deb Rhymer Blues Band – Don’t Wait Up (Self-Released)+
- Sigsaly – Entity (Self-Released)*
- Yamantaka // Sonic Titan – Dirt (Paper Bag)*
- Kamasi Washington – Heaven & Earth (Young Turks)
- Jennifer Castle – Angels Of Death (idée fixe)*
- Dumb – Seeing Green (Mint)*
- L Con – Insecurities In Being (Wildlife Sanctuary Sound)*
- Kristian North – The Last Rock N Roll Record (Self-Released)*
- Garden Dog – Time To Go (Self-Released)+
- Crown – Demo (Self-Released)+
- Layten Kramer – Glory (Oscar St)+
- Helena Deland – From The Series Of Songs “Altogether Unaccompanied Vol. I & II” (Luminelle)*
- Grand Analog – Survival (Grand Analog Music)*
- Bridal Party – Negative Space (remixes) (Self-Released)+
- Stegosarahs – Simple Subtraction (Self-Released)*
- Obuxum – H.E.R (Urbnet)*
- Bodies – Shitty Grin (Self-Released)*
- Crack Cloud – Crack Cloud (Tin Angel)*
- Tess Roby – Beacons (Italians Do It Better)*
- Kirsten Ludwig – We Get It Now (Oscar St)+
- howiewonder – Escape (Self-Released)+
- Nap Eyes – I’m Bad Now (You’ve Changed)*
- The Avulsions – Expanding Program (Flemish Eye)*
- Tremblers Of Sevens – Aleppo (NoiseAgonyMayhem)+
- Puzzlehead – ساده (artless) (Agony Klub)*
- Smithy Ramone – “Cursed” (Self-Released)*
- Tough Customer – Rockgasm (Self-Released)*
- Sigsaly – Sigsaly (Self-Released)*
- Carmanah – Speak In Rhythms (Self-Released)+
- GeneralPurv – Generalpurv (Baffled Octopi)+
- Baby Cages – Bitter Melon(Self-Released)*
- Ouri – We Share Our Blood (Make It Rain)*
- Frog Eyes – Violet Psalms (Paper Bag)+
- Bridal Party – Negative Space (Self-Released)+
- Body Lens – Body Lens (Self-Released)*
- Helena Hauff – Qualm (Ninja Tune)
- pooched – wut does music mean to U? (Self-Released)+
- Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra – Dicen (Tumba King)+
- Hush Pup – Flower Power (Self-Released)*
- The Dayfather – Indie Rock / West Coast Cowboy (Self-Released)+
- Shitlord Fuckerman – Hot Blood & A House For A Head (Self-Released)*
- Anemone – Baby Only You & I (Luminelle)*
- Haley Blais – Let Yourself Go (Self-Released)*
- Knife Knights – 1 Time Mirage (Sub Pop)
- Self Defense Family – Have You Considered Punk Music? (Run For Cover)
- *soundtrack – Black Panther: The Album Music from and Inspiried By (Top Dawg/Interscope)
- Young Galaxy – Down Time (Self-Released)*
- Grouper – Grid Of Points (Kranky)
- Jo Passed – Their Prime (Royal Mountain / Sub Pop)*
- Moonface – This One’s For the Dancer and This One’s For the Dancer’s Bouquet (Jagjaguwar)*
- Suuns – Felt (Secret City)*
- Alloys – Alloys (Bart)*
- Keys N Krates – Cura (Dim Mak)*
- Cursed Arrows – Rebirth (Self-Released)*
- DJ Brace – Apatheia (Nostomania)*
- Frontperson – Frontrunner (Oscar St)+
- Kidcombo – kidcombo (Self-Released)+
- Ought – Room Inside The World (Royal Mountain)*
- Marie Davidson – Working Class Woman (Make It Royal / Ninja Tune)*
- Astral Swans – Strange Prison (Saved By Vinyl)*
- Ivory Towers – Queller (Self-Released)*
- Carla Bozulich – Quieter (Constellation)
- Psychic Pollution – Memoirs From A Flat Planet (Eat Glass/NoiseAgonyMayhem)+
- Diamond Café – Diamond Café (Self-Released)+
- Fever Feel – Fever Feel (Self-Released)+
- Debby Friday – Bitch Punk (Self-Released)*
- Jock Tears – Bad Boys (Inky)*
- Le Plaisir – No Ordinary Wave (Self-Released)*
- Dubmatix – King Size Dub Special (Echo Beach)*
- Pharis & Jason Romero – Sweet Old Religion (Lula)*
- A Place To Bury Strangers – Pinned (Dead Oceans)
- Foxtrott – Meditations I-II-III (One Little Indian)*
- Pooched / Crown – Pooched // Crown Split (Self-Released)*
- Nehiyawak – Starlight (Arts & Crafts)*
- Beatrice Deer – My All To You (Self-Released)*
- Joyfultalk – Plurality Trip (Constellation)*
- Petra Glynt – My Flag Is A Burning Rag of Love (Pleasence)*
