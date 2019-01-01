Shed Monkeys Live Jan 18th on BCS
This Friday Shed Monkeys shred on Basement Closet Sessions
Local rock and roll “from outer space” hopes to melt your face. Shed Monkeys are a brand new moody rock group from Victoria that take cues from blues, psych, and all the way to electronic music. Make sure to tune in this Friday at 3pm to catch the performance.
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.