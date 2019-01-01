Skip to content

Shed Monkeys Live Jan 18th on BCS

This Friday Shed Monkeys shred on Basement Closet Sessions

 

 

Local rock and roll “from outer space” hopes to melt your face.  Shed Monkeys are a brand new moody rock group from Victoria that take cues from blues, psych, and all the way to electronic music. Make sure to tune in this Friday at 3pm to catch the performance.

