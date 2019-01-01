CFUV @ VFF 2019
Victoria Film Festival 2019 Coverage!
The Victoria Film Festival in its 25th year is running from February 1-10 and CFUV will be there for it! Follow along here as our festival correspondent Amy Anderson covers films and interviews. This landing page will link to all the reviews and thoughts so far from Amy at VFF 2019.
-
Amy’s Festival Preview
-
Interview: Donovan Aikman, VFF Head Programmer
-
Review: Edge of the Knife
-
Review: Dogman
