Skip to content

CFUV @ VFF 2019

Victoria Film Festival 2019 Coverage!

 

The Victoria Film Festival in its 25th year is running from February 1-10 and CFUV will be there for it! Follow along here as our festival correspondent Amy Anderson covers films and interviews.  This landing page will link to all the reviews and thoughts so far from Amy at VFF 2019.

 

 

 

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions