CFUV @ VFF 2019: Rafiki



What Rafiki may be lacking in narrative originality, it makes up for visually, with dynamic and colourful scenes of street life in a bustling neighborhood on the outskirts of Nairobi. When the two daughters of opposing political candidates meet and fall in love, they struggle to express their identities against the prejudice of their community. Kena and Ziki make an unlikely but nevertheless electric pair, whose delightful and heartbreaking story serves as a glimpse into the challenge and injustice of living in a homophobic society.

Rafiki has now been banned in its home country due to its lesbian content, and as a queer person myself, I felt a strange sort of privilege and gratitude to be able to view this film, to see a version of my identity reflected on the screen in front of me, when other places in the world still working to forbid the representation of queer identity.

-Amy Anderson