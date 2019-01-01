Brews and dollars! Donate around the city, all while drinking some craft beer!

Do you want in? Hoyne Brewing is doubling their dollars during our Funding drive from March 15th-22nd.

For every donation made in their Growler room donation jar, they will match!

So head on over, grab a flight, a growler perhaps, and support CFUV all at the same time!

A huge thanks to Hoyne for their on-going support of local, innovative radio.