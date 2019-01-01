Skip to content

Brews and dollars! Donate around the city, all while drinking some craft beer!

Do you want in? Hoyne Brewing is doubling their dollars during our Funding drive from March 15th-22nd.

For every donation made in their Growler room donation jar, they will match!

So head on over, grab a flight, a growler perhaps, and support CFUV all at the same time!

A huge thanks to Hoyne for their on-going support of local, innovative radio.

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions