Thank you to our Business Partners!
We want to say a huge thank you and welcome to out 2019 business partners!
From March 15th-22nd CFUV will be asking for your support and in turn, our amazing business partners want to give back to you!
Tune into CFUV 101.9fm all week to win some sweet prizes, swag and bragging rights all while supporting unique, innovative and underrepresented content produced by an amazing team of 150+ volunteers!
Check them all out below↓
- John’s Place
- Intrepid Theatre
- Fernwood Inn
- Pacific Opera Victoria
- Oak Bay Bicycles
- Ditch Records
- Flavour
- Very Good Butchers
- Atomique Productions
- Butchart Gardens
- The Turntable
- Farquhar Auditorium
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.