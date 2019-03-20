Thank you to our Business Partners!

We want to say a huge thank you and welcome to out 2019 business partners!

From March 15th-22nd CFUV will be asking for your support and in turn, our amazing business partners want to give back to you!

Tune into CFUV 101.9fm all week to win some sweet prizes, swag and bragging rights all while supporting unique, innovative and underrepresented content produced by an amazing team of 150+ volunteers!

Check them all out below↓