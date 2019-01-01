Thank you to Float House Victoria!
CFUV would like to give an enormous thank you to Float House Victoria for their generous donation towards our Funding Drive! We wouldn’t be able to keep doing what we do without donors like you!💖
Head on over to Float House Victoria‘s location on Herald Street and float all of your problems away in one of their 5 water tanks that aid in stress relief, muscle relaxation, brain synchronization, pain management and so much more!
We love you Float House 🌊❕
Check them out at http://floathousevictoria.com/
Trackbacks
Websites mentioned my entry.
There are no trackbacks on this entry
Comments
Tell us what do you think.
There are no comments on this entry.