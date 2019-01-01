Thank you to Quazar’s Arcade!
Today CFUV would like to give an enormous thank you to Quazar’s Arcade for their generous donation towards our Funding Drive! We wouldn’t be able to keep doing what we do without donors like you!👾💛
Quazars is an all-ages pinball and video game arcade located in Trounce Alley in Victoria, BC Canada all WITH coffee! ☕
So why not head on down and see what fresh games they have going on?
More info below⬇️
https://www.quazarsarcade.com
