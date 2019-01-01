Skip to content

Thank you Vinyl Envy!

Oh, Vinyl Envy how we appreciate you!
A huge thanks for your generous donation towards our annual funding drive!

Vinyl Envy is an independent, vinyl record store as well as an all-ages live music venue with a capacity of 80.
Their mission is to celebrate local talent whenever possible, but also love playing host to touring bands passing through town. So! If you have a project or a private event that you’d like to talk to them about, please get in touch, they’d be happy to host you.

More info below ⬇️
https://vinylenvy.com/

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions