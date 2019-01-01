Thank you Vinyl Envy!

Oh, Vinyl Envy how we appreciate you!

A huge thanks for your generous donation towards our annual funding drive!

Vinyl Envy is an independent, vinyl record store as well as an all-ages live music venue with a capacity of 80.

Their mission is to celebrate local talent whenever possible, but also love playing host to touring bands passing through town. So! If you have a project or a private event that you’d like to talk to them about, please get in touch, they’d be happy to host you.