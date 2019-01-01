Thank you Victoria Bug Zoo!
Oh hey, Victoria Bug Zoo Inc.!🐛
We wanted to say a tremendous thank you for your continued support of CFUV during our annual funding drive! It’s donors like you that keep us going!! 💚
The Victoria Bug Zoo provides a look into the amazing world of insects, arachnids, and their relatives. Come in and discover over 40 species of bugs including giant walking sticks, beautiful praying mantis, glow-in-the-dark scorpions, and Canada’s largest ant colony. 🐜(Woah!)
