Skip to content

Thank you Canadian College of Preforming Arts!

CFUV would like to send the Canadian College of Performing Arts a huge thank you for supporting us during our annual funding drive!!
You keep us going ♥️

The Canadian College of Performing Arts mission is to offer the highest quality of training in a broad spectrum of skills in which they prepare students for careers of excellence in the performing arts locally, nationally or internationally. They also strive to provide a stimulating, positive and constructive environment where students are encouraged to develop high standards of work ethics and conduct which they believe will serve them in any field of endeavor in their future.💃

Want more info?
http://www.ccpacanada.com/

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions