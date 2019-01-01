This Week on Variations on a Theme – Russian Rock Music!

Last summer, while working overseas, I got together with some friends from Russia who wanted to talk about Russian rock music of their generation. Join us from a pool hall somewhere in Riga Latvia!

Listen to “Variations on a Theme” Monday, May 6th. CFUV 101.9fm / or cfuv.ca

Presented by Chris Rohrmoser, host of CFUV’s “All Systems Go!”