This Week on Variations on a Theme – Russian Rock Music!
Last summer, while working overseas, I got together with some friends from Russia who wanted to talk about Russian rock music of their generation. Join us from a pool hall somewhere in Riga Latvia!
Listen to “Variations on a Theme” Monday, May 6th. CFUV 101.9fm / or cfuv.ca
Presented by Chris Rohrmoser, host of CFUV’s “All Systems Go!”
