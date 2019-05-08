CFUV is Hiring: Operations Director (Deadline May 8th)

Employment Opportunity

Operations Director

CFUV 101.9 FM

University of Victoria Student Radio Society

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM (CFUV) is a non-profit, volunteer driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer that employs personnel without discrimination on the basis of race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Job Description:

The Operations Director is responsible for the recruitment, coordination, and support of CFUV’s volunteer base and the promotion of CFUV through partnership with diverse, like-minded community groups and organizations.

This position is a full-time, continuing position reporting to CFUV’s Station Manager.

Principal Duties:

Under the direction of the Station Manager, the Operations Director is responsible for the following:

Coordinate volunteers – recruitment and training of new volunteers, retention and recognition of existing volunteers. Development of volunteer resources and opportunities Utilize various volunteer management tools (example: Better Impact) to maintain volunteer data; interpretation of said data to develop and implement targeted recruitment strategies to diversify CFUV’s volunteer base Communicate CFUV resources and opportunities to fellow non-profits, community groups, and like-minded organizations Outreach and promotion of CFUV volunteer opportunities and activities to the wider community of Victoria Promote CFUV to like-minded, local businesses for sponsorship/advertising campaigns. Lead CFUV’s annual Funding Drive Supervision of part-time and student employees as needed Other duties as assigned by the Station Manager

Qualifications:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills Administrative, analytical, and project development skills Experience coordinating volunteers Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines Ability to work and make decisions independently and in collaboration with others Ability to work effectively with a diverse population Ability to mentor and motivate both volunteers and coworkers Conflict resolution, interpersonal, and management skills

Assets (beneficial but not required):

Previous experience in the Campus & Community Radio or non-profit sector

BC Drivers License (class 5)

First Aid Certification

Basic Graphic Design experience

Audio Equipment and tech experience

Promotional and outreach experience

Commitment to developing ongoing professional knowledge and skills

Terms of Employment:

Full-time 35 hours a week. Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with some evening and weekend work as required.

Starting Salary $34,055 per annum, with 2 weeks (10 days) paid vacation plus extended medical and dental coverage. Vacation entitlement will be pro-rated for mid-year start.

The contract begins with a three-month probationary period.

The start date for this position is immediate.

A criminal record check is required immediately upon hiring, at the employee’s expense, but upon a successful check the employee will be reimbursed for the criminal record check fee.

How to Apply:

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Deadline: Wednesday ,May 8th, 2019 at 5:00pm.