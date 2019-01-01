CFUV is Hiring: Indigenous Media Producer

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM (CFUV) is a non-profit, volunteer driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer that employs personnel without discrimination on the basis of race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Job Description:

The Indigenous Media Producer is responsible for the production of a podcast series focused on Indigenous communities and languages, with an emphasis placed on those communities existing within our locality. This position reports to CFUV’s Program Director, and collaborates with CFUV’s Spoken Word Coordinator.

This position is funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Summer Jobs program.

Principal Duties:

Development of at least three 1-hour long podcast episodes

Thematic and narrative development of the series

Coordination of volunteers involved in the series production

Coordination of external contributors (written, interviewees, other audio) to the series

Qualifications:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills Thematic and conceptual development skills Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines Ability to work and make decisions independently and in collaboration with others



Please note that this position is intended to support the employment of youth aged 15-30 who self-identifies as Indigenous. Canada Summer Jobs outlines additional eligibility requirements here.

Assets (beneficial but not required):

Audio production experience

Experience coordinating volunteers

Previous experience in the Campus & Community Radio or non-profit sector

Commitment to developing ongoing professional knowledge and skills

Terms of Employment:

Full-time 35 hours a week. Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with some evening and weekend work as required. Funding for the position provides for 8 weeks of employment.

Hourly wage: $15.00

The start date for this position is immediate.

A criminal record check is required immediately upon hiring, at the employee’s expense, but upon a successful check the employee will be reimbursed for the criminal record check fee.

How to Apply:

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Deadline: Open until filled.