Seeking Grad Students for “Beyond the Jargon”

CFUV is looking for Uvic graduate students to be part of season 7 of Beyond the Jargon.  This podcast showcases conversational interviews wherein grad students discuss their research and break it down into terms and concepts that the average person can understand.  Taking part in Beyond the Jargon will give you an opportunity to bridge the gap between academia and the public in a captivating and accessible format.  Ready to chat?  Get in touch with CFUV at volunteer@cfuv.ca.  

