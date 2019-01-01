CFUV is hiring: Community Development Coordinator

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM (CFUV) is a non-profit, volunteer driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer that employs personnel without discrimination on the basis of race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Job Description:

The Community Development Coordinator is responsible for coordinating CFUV’s live remote broadcasts throughout the summer time, developing a manual for future live remote broadcasts, and provide broadcast opportunities to communities underrepresented on commercial radio. This position reports to CFUV’s Operations Director.

This position is funded by the Government of Canada through the Canada Summer Jobs Program. Canada Summer Job eligibility requirements can be found here.

Principal Duties:

Coordinating live remote broadcasts

Development of a manual for live remote broadcasts

Development of an outreach plan to specifically support underrepresented and marginalized communities.

Qualifications:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines

Ability to work and make decisions independently and in collaboration with others

Assets (beneficial but not required):

Previous experience in the Campus & Community Radio or non-profit sector

Audio production and technical experience

Technical writing skills

Terms of Employment:

Full-time 35 hours a week. Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with some evening and weekend work as required. Funding for the position provides for 8 weeks of employment.

Hourly Wage: $15.00

The start date for this position is Tuesday, July 2nd.

A criminal record check is required immediately upon hiring, at the employee’s expense, but upon a successful check the employee will be reimbursed for the criminal record check fee.

How to Apply:

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Deadline: Monday, June 24th.