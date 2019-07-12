Doug Cox on Listen Local! Friday from 2 – 3pm
Doug will be speaking with host Alan about the upcoming Vancouver Island Music Festival.
For more information on Doug and the festival please visit:
Vancouver Island MusicFest
July 12-14, 2019
www.islandmusicfest.com
MusicFest Previous Performers
https://www.islandmusicfest.com/2019/wanna-see-whos-played-our-festival
