Doug Cox on Listen Local! Friday from 2 – 3pm

Doug Cox LIVE on Listen Local!

Doug will be speaking with host Alan about the upcoming Vancouver Island Music Festival.
For more information on Doug and the festival please visit:

Doug Cox

Doug’s Spotify Playlist

Vancouver Island MusicFest
July 12-14, 2019
www.islandmusicfest.com

MusicFest Previous Performers
https://www.islandmusicfest.com/2019/wanna-see-whos-played-our-festival

