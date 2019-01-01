Skip to content

Eventide Music Series returns!

In partnership with the City of Victoria, CFUV 101.9FM will be bringing you free music every Wednesday in Centennial Square, starting at 6pm.

The Eventide Music Series is back in its 6th year!

We have worked with amazing local groups who have curated this year’s lineup:

Eli Hirtle

Vancouver Island Metal Society

Regular Occasion / Holy Smokes

fifty fifty arts collective

Girls Rock Camp Victoria Society

VILA Presents

2019 Series Schedule:

July 3 – Eli Hirtle & CFUV Indigenous Showcase:

Mourning Coup, Lekwungen Traditional Dancers, Matthew Cardinal, Kris Harper

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 10 – Vancouver Island Metal Society:

Hoopsnake, Chunkasaurus, Cycolith, Crimson Witch

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 17 – A Night of Shoegaze:

Spesh, Palm Haze, Did You Die, Scars and Scarves

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 24 – Regular Occasion / Holy Smokes:

Mega Bog, Moondle, Elan Noon, Luvgoon

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

July 31 – fifty fifty arts collective:

Actors, In Mirrors, Prince Shima, Redress

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 7 – Girls Rock Camp Victoria Society:

Tough Customer, Regularfantasy, Pink Charcoal, Sister Blanche

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 14 – VILA Presents:

Mob Bounce, Debby Friday, Grossbuster

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

August 21 – CFUV’s Eventide Finale:

Slam Dunk, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Kirsten Ludwig, Numbing

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Looking forward to seeing everyone down at Centennial Square every Wednesday from July 3 to August 21!

