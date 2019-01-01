Eventide Music Series returns!
In partnership with the City of Victoria, CFUV 101.9FM will be bringing you free music every Wednesday in Centennial Square, starting at 6pm.
The Eventide Music Series is back in its 6th year!
We have worked with amazing local groups who have curated this year’s lineup:
Eli Hirtle
Vancouver Island Metal Society
Regular Occasion / Holy Smokes
fifty fifty arts collective
Girls Rock Camp Victoria Society
VILA Presents
2019 Series Schedule:
July 3 – Eli Hirtle & CFUV Indigenous Showcase:
Mourning Coup, Lekwungen Traditional Dancers, Matthew Cardinal, Kris Harper
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
July 10 – Vancouver Island Metal Society:
Hoopsnake, Chunkasaurus, Cycolith, Crimson Witch
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
July 17 – A Night of Shoegaze:
Spesh, Palm Haze, Did You Die, Scars and Scarves
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
July 24 – Regular Occasion / Holy Smokes:
Mega Bog, Moondle, Elan Noon, Luvgoon
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
July 31 – fifty fifty arts collective:
Actors, In Mirrors, Prince Shima, Redress
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
August 7 – Girls Rock Camp Victoria Society:
Tough Customer, Regularfantasy, Pink Charcoal, Sister Blanche
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
August 14 – VILA Presents:
Mob Bounce, Debby Friday, Grossbuster
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
August 21 – CFUV’s Eventide Finale:
Slam Dunk, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Kirsten Ludwig, Numbing
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Looking forward to seeing everyone down at Centennial Square every Wednesday from July 3 to August 21!
