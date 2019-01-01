CFUV is hiring: Program Director

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM (CFUV) is a non-profit, volunteer driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building at the University of Victoria. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC.

CFUV is an equal opportunity employer that employs personnel without discrimination on the basis of race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Job Description:

The Program Director oversees all programming activity at CFUV, and is responsible for ensuring programming quality and regulatory compliance. They supervise all programming and production volunteers.

This position is a full-time, continuing position reporting to CFUV’s Station Manager.

Principal Duties:

Under the direction of the Station Manager, the Program Director is responsible for the following:

Supervising and coordinating CFUV programming and broadcast activities Collaboration with the Programming Committee in areas of program scheduling, assessment, and development Training and integrating new programming and production volunteers Broadcast equipment maintenance Supervision of part-time and student employees as needed Assisting other staff with general station operations such as outreach and fundraising activities Other duties as assigned by the Station Manager

Qualifications:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills Strong understanding of all broadcast regulations Familiarity with the technical needs of a radio station Strong technical and learning skills Experience coordinating volunteers Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines Ability to work and make decisions independently and in collaboration with others Ability to work effectively with a diverse population Ability to mentor and motivate both volunteers and coworkers

Assets (beneficial but not required):

Previous experience in the Campus & Community Radio or non-profit sector

Commitment to developing ongoing professional knowledge and skills

Terms of Employment:

Full-time 35 hours a week. Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with some evening and weekend work as required.

Starting Salary $33,509 per annum, with 2 weeks (10 days) paid vacation plus extended medical and dental coverage.

The contract begins with a three-month probationary period.

Anticipated start date – August 12th.

A criminal record check is required immediately upon hiring, at the employee’s expense, but upon a successful check, the employee will be reimbursed for the criminal record check fee.

How to Apply:

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca.

CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those who are selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Deadline: Monday, July 29th, 2019 at 5:00pm (PST).