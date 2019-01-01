Saturday July 13th at the Rubber Boot Club – Peach Pyramid, Kirsten Ludwig and Frontperson

Oscar St. Records presents: Peach Pyramid, Kirsten Ludwig and Frontperson at The Rubber Boot Club!

Doors are at 8pm, music at 8:30pm.

Both CFUV 101.9 FM and Girls Rock Camp Victoria will be at this show with info tables! Come say hi and listen to some sweet tunes!

________________________________________________________

Peach Pyramid is the brimming honesty and personal experience of one Jen Severtson. An internalized cry pulled to the surface; transformed and juxtaposed by way of graceful melodies and swirling guitars. Supported by a rotating collective of musicians/ close friends, Peach Pyramid sonically exhales Jen’s intimate narrative.

<a href="http://peachpyramid.bandcamp.com/album/repeating-myself">Repeating Myself by Peach Pyramid</a>

________________________________________________________

‘We Get It Now’, Kirsten Ludwig’s third release, is an infusion of dream-pop, haunt-folk, and Canadiana; with its low-key atmosphere, thoughtful arrangements, and honest sound guiding the way. With influences like Beach House, Laura Marling, and Sharon Van Etten, Ludwig set out to produce a record – alongside Colin Stewart (Dan Mangan, Black Mountain, Sleepy Sun) – with strong melodic structures, catchy hooks, and soaring dynamic soundscapes. ‘We Get It Now’ is anchored by themes of loss, grief, fleeting optimism, and residual anger.

<a href="http://kirstenludwig.bandcamp.com/album/we-get-it-now">We Get It Now by Kirsten Ludwig</a>

________________________________________________________

Frontperson is the new project from Kathryn Calder (vocalist and keyboardist for The New Pornographers) and Mark Andrew Hamilton (who has released 6 albums as Woodpigeon). The songs of Frontrunner make for an auspicious debut, forging a union between two of Canada’s finest songwriters. Be it Calder’s fluttering vocals on ‘Young Love’, the crashing percussion and crumbling instruments of ‘The City is Mine’, the hushed and pulsing elegy of ‘Insight’ or the layered queer epic ‘He Follows Me’, Frontrunner marks Frontperson’s musical territory as unique and altogether new.

________________________________________________________

Supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, and CFUV 101.9 FM!

