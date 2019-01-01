SOL MOGERMAN on “Music of the Last Century”

“Music of the Last Century,” also proudly known as “The Difficult Music Hour” ends its run on August 28th, 2-3pm, with the show’s first in-studio concert, months in the making! Sol Mogerman will present selections from his recent “Pick of the Pops”, a choice selection from the triplicate he released in January.

The Septuagenarian will be assisted musically and interviewed semi-professionally in the Basement Closet studio by Georges to talk about his and his wife Gundula’s writings, his journey from 70s back-to-the-land hippie California to Canada to Victoria as documented in his self-released memoir “Son of Cossacks” (available at the Victoria Public Library), as well as the craft of his unique avant-garde folk settings merged with new and decades old poetry from him and his wife Gundula.

All in eager anticipation of Georges and Sol appearing with Ottawa duo Dirty Sheep on September 21 at Gorgeous Café & the first leg of Georges’ sabbatical from the live studio (he’s planning to be back on-air occasionally, so he’s still DJ Notdeadyet!). Tune in this Wednesday 2-3pm for Georges’ send-off!