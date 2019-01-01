Delhi 2 Dublin on Basement Closet Sessions

Delhi 2 Dublin will be coming to CFUV to perform live this Friday at 3pm! This Vancouver based band features Sanjay on vocals, Ravi on the dhol, Serena on the fiddle, and Tarun on the tabla and electronics!

Get excited by listening to their music on bandcamp!

https://delhi2dublin.bandcamp.com/

<a href="http://delhi2dublin.bandcamp.com/album/turn-up-the-stereo-remixed">Turn Up The Stereo Remixed by Delhi 2 Dublin</a>

Missed the live performance? No problem! Listen to the Basement Closet Sessions stream online at CFUV!

http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=basement-closet-sessions