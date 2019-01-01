Skip to content

Ticket Giveaway to see Orquesta Akokán!

Postales Musicales is giving away tickets to see Orquesta Akokán on Thursday November 14th at 8pm at the McPherson Playhouse! Listen to their music here!
https://www.orquestaakokan.com/home

Tune in every Sunday from 12:30 to 2pm for your chance to win! They are giving away tickets until November 14th so you don’t want to miss out!

Listen to a stream of Postales Musicales latest show here!
http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=postales-musicales

