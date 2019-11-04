CFUV is Hiring: Promotions Coordinator

About CFUV

CFUV 101.9 FM is a non-profit, volunteer-driven campus/community radio station located on the traditional, unceded, territories of the Songhees, Esquimalt, and WSÁNEĆ peoples and operates from the Student Union Building on the University of Victoria campus. CFUV aims to provide valuable resources, support, and opportunities to the diverse communities that exist in Victoria, BC. CFUV is an equal opportunity employer who employs personnel without discrimination based on race, ancestry, place of origin, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, and physical and mental disability.

Position

The Promotions Coordinator is responsible for advertising and sponsorship agreements in support of CFUV’s fundraising attempts. They lead a team of volunteers in the production of all advertising and broadcast announcements.

Tasks and Responsibilities

• Recruiting local businesses as advertising clients or CFUV sponsors

• Supporting CFUV’s annual funding drive

• Production and scheduling of pre-recorded broadcast announcements and advertising

• Editing and distribution of a nationally syndicated radio program (Canadaland)

• Training and supervision of audio production volunteers

• Other tasks as assigned

Qualifications

• Audio editing experience

• Written and verbal communication skills

• Ability to manage multiple projects and consistently meet deadlines

• Ability to work and make decisions independently and in collaboration with others

• Advertising sales experience

Terms

Anticipated contract start and end dates: Monday, November 4th, 2019 to May 22nd, 2020 Part-time: 15-20 hours/week at $15.00/hour

How to apply

Please email a cover letter and resume to manager@cfuv.ca. CFUV thanks all applicants, but please note that only those selected for an interview will be contacted. Please no phone calls, drop-ins, or printed resumes.

Closing Date: Friday, November 1st, 5 PM PST