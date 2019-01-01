Available Programming Positions!

Want to host a show but don’t know where to start? Here are a few volunteer opportunities available to you if you’re looking for more direction:

Front 2 Back (Full Album Features)

Front2Back is a weekly 2 hour radio program which features full album spins, 50% Canadian Content, and strive to have 50% femme-con. Albums are drawn from CFUV Top 30 Charts. The program gives listeners enrichment content about the albums and musicians, as well as information about upcoming live performances, as well as conduct interviews, festival previews and ticket giveaways.

http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=front-to-back

The Spins (Top 30 Albums of the Week)

The Spins is a weekly 2 hour-long radio program which features CFUV’s top played albums of the previous week. This countdown show includes a diversity of musical genres by artists from Canada and around the world. The producer of The Spins will create engaging playlists based on our top charts (ex. counting down 30 to 1) and offer enrichment material about artists on the charts. The program may also include live/pre-recorded interviews and live performances at the discretion of the Program & Music Directors.

Basement Closet Sessions (Live Performance & Interview)



Basement Closet Sessions is a weekly 1 hour-long radio program which features live performances by local and touring bands. The program usually consists of a 20-30 minute live set, followed by an interview with the artist. The producer of Basement Closet Sessions is required to complete basic research on artists in advance in order to provide thoughtful interview questions.

http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=basement-closet-sessions

Listen Local (All Local Music)

Listen Local is a weekly 1 hour-long radio program that functions as a 100 mile diet of music, highlighting and amplifying artists from Victoria & Vancouver Island – the traditional unceded territories of the Coast Salish People, specifically the Songhees & WSANEC Nations. The producer of Listen Local will provide enrichment content for their listeners and promote upcoming local music events. The program may also include live/pre-recorded interviews and live performances at the discretion of the Program & Music Directors.

!Earshot National Charts (Top 50 Albums from !Earshot Charts)

This volunteer producer position will broadcast a two hour live program that summarizes the Top 50 albums, as played by stations across the country from the !earshot 20 national charts. This producer will take particular interest in highlighting Canadian artists, CFUV Chart Releases and promoting CFUV’s chart program “The Spins”.

http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=earshot-20

Outside the Box (Experimental)

Outside the Box is a weekly 1 hour-long radio program which features experimental music, including the diverse genres of noise, ambient, and drone, etc. The producer of Outside the Box will provide enrichment content for their listeners and promote upcoming experimental music events. The program will also include live/pre-recorded interviews and live performances at the discretion of the Program & Music Directors.

Please get in contact with volunteer@cfuv.ca if you’re interested in any of these positions!