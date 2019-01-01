Skip to content

Bob Barlow & Dylan Mattheisen on CFUV Presents!

This upcoming Monday, November 11th, on CFUV Presents, Shaun O’Leary will be interviewing Bob Barlow, a Canadian retired NHL player, from 11:00-11:30 AM and Dylan Mattheisen, from the American rock band Tiny Moving Parts, from 11:30-12:00 PM.

Tune into 101.9FM from 11AM – 12PM or listen online at CFUV’s website!

Share Our Posts

Share this post through social bookmarks.

  • Delicious
  • Digg
  • Newsvine
  • RSS
  • StumbleUpon
  • Technorati

Comments

Tell us what do you think.

There are no comments on this entry.

Trackbacks

Websites mentioned my entry.

There are no trackbacks on this entry

Add a Comment

Fill in the form and submit.

CFUV Podcasts

Eventide Music Series

Basement Closet Sessions

Basement Closet Sessions