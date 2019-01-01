Bob Barlow & Dylan Mattheisen on CFUV Presents!

This upcoming Monday, November 11th, on CFUV Presents, Shaun O’Leary will be interviewing Bob Barlow, a Canadian retired NHL player, from 11:00-11:30 AM and Dylan Mattheisen, from the American rock band Tiny Moving Parts, from 11:30-12:00 PM.

Tune into 101.9FM from 11AM – 12PM or listen online at CFUV’s website!