Ticket Giveaway to see Le Vent Du Nord!

Le Vent Du Nord is coming to Victoria on November 29th at 7:30 pm at the First Church of Christ on 1205 Pandora Ave!

Ode to Ani is giving away 2 tickets to see Le Vent Du Nord! Tune in to their show on Tuesday, November 26th from 9-11 AM for your chance to win!

Listen to the recent show of Ode to Ani here:

http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?show=ode-to-ani