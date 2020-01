In episode 3 of Beyond the Jargon, we meet Elaine Laberge, a PHD student in Sociology. Taiwo Afolabi and Elaine discuss the lived experiences of inter-generational and inter-sectional poverty and how to support students coming from this background. Beyond the Jargon Episode 3 will air on Monday, Jan 27th at 11:00 AM here on CFUV.