Loud Fast & Out of Control on CFUV!

Loud Fast and out of Control is hosted by Alex Solunac and has been on the air since 1998! Set your alarm clocks for 7AM every Wednesday to listen to 1950’s & modern Rockabilly, rhythm and blues, surf & hot-rod, and instrumentals.

Listen to the latest show here: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?shows=loud-fast-out-of-control

Follow them on Facebook to request songs or your band here : https://www.facebook.com/LoudFastAndOutOfControl/