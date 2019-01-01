Highlight your Program on our Social Media!

To our existing programmers at CFUV. We want to highlight your show on our social media pages!

We have :

6,442 Followers on Twitter

5,170 Followers on Facebook

1,974 Followers on Instagram

Let’s introduce your show to our lovely followers!

What you need to do is simple:

Write the names of all of the hosts, your program title and the time you go on air

Attach a photo of yourself and any other hosts of the show (optional)

Attach a logo of your program (optional)

Write us a 50 character maximum description of your show. You can talk about some guests you have had on the show, the type of music you play, something fun about yourself, how you choose your playlists… the sky is the limit! Just keep it appropriate for a general audience!

And then email all of this to cfuvcom@uvic.ca