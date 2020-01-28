Plunderphonics with MUS407/507

Dr Andrew Schloss & students from the combined program in Music & Computer Science (MUS407/507) will be presenting their plunders in a 2 hour program that will explore Plunderphonics on Thursday Jan 30th at 6pm.

Plunderphonics is “a term coined by composer John Oswald in 1985 in his essay Plunderphonics, or Audio Piracy as a Compositional Prerogative… Plunderphonics can be considered a form of sound collage.”

Don’t miss this yearly experience with students presenting their own plunders of songs along with classic plunderphonic songs. Don’t miss out on this experimental auditory exploration!