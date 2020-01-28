Lend your voice to Full Circle!

CFUV radio is looking for volunteers to participate in an upcoming podcast which is part of a series called Full Circle.

Full Circle centers stories of Indigenous and racialized folk and we want to talk about self care! In the context of systemic oppression such as colonization, capitalism and patriarchy, how do we care for ourselves so that we can thrive?

We also want to talk about your experiences with inter-racial dating and relationships!

Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare Black, queer, feminist author Audre Lorde

If you self-identify as Indigenous or a Person of color and are interested in lending your voice to this podcast, please contact Kemi Craig at CFUV radio by email at cfuvfullcircle@uvic.ca or by phone at 250.721.8701!