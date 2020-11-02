Respectfulchild on Basement Closet Sessions!

Written by on 02/11/2020

Respectfulchild will be performing live on Basement Closet Sessions this Friday, February 14th, from 3-4PM! Listen on air on CFUV 101.9FM or listen online on our website under Basement Closet sessions!

Listen to their music on their bandcamp page:

