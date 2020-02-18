CFUV’s Bake Sale!

Written by on 02/18/2020

Love CFUV? Love baked treats? Support CFUV’s funding drive while also getting a treat for yourself! CFUV Bake Sales will be happening February 28th & March 6th 9am-2pm.

There will be cookies, brownies, muffins, and much more!

Author

CFUV Communications

Author's archive
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like
0 0

CFUV Funding Drive Kick Off!

02/18/2020

0 0

Absentia on Basement Closet Sessions!

02/18/2020

0 0

CFUV @ VFF 2020

02/11/2020

Continue reading

Previous post

CFUV Funding Drive Kick Off!

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist
































Translate »