The Pacific Baroque Festival will be taking place from March 5 – March 8, 2020 at the Victoria Conservatory of Music’s Alix Goolden Hall and at Christ Church Cathedral.

It will be exploring the Galant, “an original and utterly charming musical style that emerged from an enlightened Europe in the eighteenth century” led by Marc Destrubé .

Get more details and see the full schedule here: https://www.pacbaroque.com/2020-festival