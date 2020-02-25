CFUV’s MUSIC BINGO!

02/25/2020

Support your favorite community radio station and enjoy a fun evening of music shenanigans on March 8th, 6pm at the Fernwood Inn. Tickets are $20 and all proceeds go towards our studio renovations and our projects to make radio more accessible to all in the community. 

Buy your ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cfuv-music-bingo-tickets-93601932901

There’ll be prizes, there’ll be local music, there’ll be fun, and it’s all in aid of CFUV’s 2020 Funding Drive. Come along, have some food and some fun, and support CFUV! Thanks to the Fernwood Inn for hosting this event.

