This Sunday, Mar 1, 2020, Sima and Manoj from Bollywood India will be having a conversation with Kamal Sharma from KVP Entertainers and will be getting updates about upcoming Bollywood events happening in Vancouver. So, don’t forget to tune-in this Sunday, Mar 1 from 2-3 pm to hear from Kamal Sharma on Bollywood India Radio Program at CFUV 101.9 FM.