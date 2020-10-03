The High Quadra Ramblers on Basement Closet Sessions

Written by on 03/10/2020

The High Quadra Ramblers will be performing live on CFUV this Friday, March 13th at 4PM! This local band’s performance can be heard online on our website under Basement Closet Sessions or live on CFUV 101.9FM!

Check out their music here:

Author

CFUV Communications

Author's archive
Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like
0 1

Donate to Bollywood India and get a special gift!

03/10/2020

0 0

CFUV’s Funding Drive Kick Off this Thursday!

03/10/2020

0 0

Funding Drive Events!

03/03/2020

Continue reading

Next post

CFUV’s Funding Drive Kick Off this Thursday!

Thumbnail
Previous post

Hansi Bhagwanani on Bollywood India!

Thumbnail
Current track

Title

Artist