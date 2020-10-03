Donate to Bollywood India and get a special gift!

Written by on 03/10/2020

Bollywood India wants you to donate to their radio show! Listen to thier latest show here: http://cfuv.uvic.ca/cms/?shows=bollywood-india

If you love books:

  • $30 – You can get a signed copy of Jagmeet Singh’s memoir
  • $25 – A copy of Victoria & Abdul (this book also inspired a hit movie)

If you love to exercise and get active:

  • $10 – A Running Room neck warmer
  • $10 – A 2 for 1 Rec Center Pass

You can donate by visiting the website supportcfuv.ca or text the word donate to 250-721-8700!

