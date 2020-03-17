Smoking Lily will be doubling your donations to the Fiji Mermaid today!

Thank you Smoking Lily for your support and for doubling any donation given to the Fiji Mermaid today!

About Smoking Lily:

Smoking Lily strives to make clothing that you will wear over and over again, that is earth friendly and affordable

Their creations are sewn and silk-screened in-house by a handful of talented women who believe in making quality goods that they love to wear and hope you will too.

They try to buy most of its supplies locally, then within BC, then Canada and use mostly bamboo, eucalyptus, dead stock (left over stock from larger companies) and vintage fabrics found on our travels. They use only nontoxic inks in our print room and work to be good stewards to the earth.

Smoking Lily’s goal is to be a zero fabric waste company, to make use of every last piece of fabric we bring in. Their kid’s line is made entirely out of leftover bits from our other projects, as are many of our accessories.

Smoking Lily believes they can do this in our hometown, as opposed to contracting out overseas, and still make it affordable for our customers.

Smoking Lily’s Victoria location is on 1713 Government Street while their Vancouver location is on 3634 Main Street .

Find them on Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest and Youtube and also check out their website https://smokinglily.com/